102 Illinois children who died from 2015-17 had prior DCFS contact, audit says

Posted May 07 2019 03:43PM CDT
Video Posted May 07 2019 09:24PM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 09:26PM CDT welfare" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-bill-would-require-follow-up-on-child-welfare" addthis:title="Bill would require follow-up on child welfare" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/illinois-bill-would-require-follow-up-on-child-welfare";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405490683" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)</strong> - Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday took aim at the state's Department of Children and Family Services, which has been haunted for decades by deaths wrought of abuse and neglect and is in the spotlight again following the beating death of a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy with a long history of contact with the agency.</p> <p>Rep. Sara Feigenholtz stood with more than a dozen House and Senate members of a new child welfare reform caucus to propose legislation that would bolster checks and balances in the child welfare agency.</p> <p>Reeling from criticism of its handling of cases in which three children under its watch have died this year, DCFS took another hit on Tuesday. <a href="https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5991976/Illinois-auditor-general-performance-audit-of.pdf">Auditor General Frank Mautino issued a review</a> of the agency's investigative practices from 2015 to 2017, which found that 102 children (15.5%) who died during the time frame had previous contact with DCFS. In total, there were 163 prior investigations for the 102 victims, the audit says. </p> <p>Also, while abuse and neglect complaints jumped 11%, its hotline put callers into voicemail more than half the time, caseloads of investigators regularly exceeded limits set by a federal consent decree, and in more than three of five cases reviewed, there was a lack of documentation showing that when a child stayed with a family, there were proper social services provided for the family.</p> <p>DCFS has requested funding for 126 new hires in the budget year that begins July 1.</p> <p>Feigenholtz's measure would set up a review of allegations of neglect or abuse in which DCFS investigators concluded there was insufficient evidence to sustain the claim, to make sure all the boxes were checked.</p> <p>"We want to make sure that there are other sets of eyes on these cases that are so difficult," said Feigenholtz, a Chicago Democrat.</p> <p>It was a key missed piece in the case of Andrew "AJ" Freund of Crystal Lake.</p> <p>Records in AJ's case show he confided to an emergency room doctor in December that he had been beaten with a belt, but a DCFS administrator conceded last week that the information was missed when the agency ascribed AJ's bruising to a playful family dog and closed the complaint in January.</p> <p>The 5-year-old's body was found April 24 wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave near Woodstock, and his parents have been charged with murder.</p> <p>"Our mission is to take all the necessary steps to overhaul longstanding policies and procedures that have failed Illinois' children and these recommendations are an important element of our path forward," DCFS Director Marc Smith said in a prepared statement.</p> <p>Even before AJ's death, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered a review of the agency to recommend improvements following the deaths of two toddlers. The mother of a 2-year-old Decatur girl has been charged with her murder after the girl was returned to her from foster care, and a 2-year-old Chicago boy 's autopsy showed bruises and rib fractures never reported despite numerous DCFS visits.</p> <p>DCFS has for years emphasized keeping biological families intact when possible, but given the recent record, a change of focus might be in order, said Rep. Anna Moeller. Like AJ, the 47-year-old Elgin Democrat was born with opiates in her system. Moeller was taken from her biological mother and reared by her grandparents.</p> <p>"Our main priority must be what is best for the child, even if that means removing him or her from their parents," Moeller said. "We need to support and improve our foster care system and our adoption care programs. We need to provide appropriate resources so DCFS can do its job."</p> <p>The audit, ordered by the House in June 2017, suggests DCFS has repeatedly failed to provide the necessary social services to help troubled families with problems such as drug addiction, joblessness or a lack of parenting skills.</p> <p>There was no listing for services recommended in 11% of cases and in 26% the listing was "No Service Needed," a statistic which James McIntyre, co-founder and board president of the Illinois chapter of Foster Care Alumni of America, said is telling.</p> <p>"What that says in normal-people talk is we left families alone, we left families stranded," McIntyre said. "We let that kid know that their voice does not matter and that although, yes, abuse is wrong, we as a state said, 'OK, we don't need to offer services. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Second man charged in fatal shooting of mom at cellphone store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A second man has been accused of shooting at rival gang members and inadvertently killing a mother who was cellphone shopping with her sons last month on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Marco Zabala, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in the April 26 slaying of Candice Dickerson, a single mother of three who worked as a pharmacy technician, Chicago police and authorities said.</p><p>Zabala is now facing the same charges as Bryan Mitchell, who was ordered held without bail on Tuesday. Cook County prosecutors laid out how Mitchell and two unnamed people chased down a rival gang’s vehicle in Chicago Lawn and fired the shot that flew into a Metro PCS store at 59th Street and Kedzie Avenue and fatally wounded Dickerson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/joliet-officer-justified-in-fatally-shooting-robbery-suspect-states-attorney" title="Joliet officer justified in fatally shooting robbery suspect: state's attorney" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/111111_1557280338436_7233408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/111111_1557280338436_7233408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/111111_1557280338436_7233408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/111111_1557280338436_7233408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/111111_1557280338436_7233408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joliet police were deemed justified in fatally shooting a bank robbery suspect at his home in Joliet. | Joliet police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joliet officer justified in fatally shooting robbery suspect: state's attorney</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Will County state’s attorney’s office announced Tuesday that a Joliet police detective was justified in fatally shooting a bank robbery suspect who allegedly charged at with him with a knife.</p><p>The report came out three months after detectives confronted Bruce Carter Jr. at his home on Feb. 6 after Carter was marked as a suspect in a robbery at First Midwest Bank at 1415 W. Jefferson Street in the southwest suburb, the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.</p><p>In the robbery, Carter allegedly stole over a grand in cash after threatening a teller in a note to “make this quick … or I will start hurting you,” the report states.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/psychological-evaluation-sought-for-father-of-aj-freund" title="Psychological evaluation sought for father of AJ Freund" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/aj%20freund_1556227179141.jpg_7172174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/aj%20freund_1556227179141.jpg_7172174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/aj%20freund_1556227179141.jpg_7172174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/aj%20freund_1556227179141.jpg_7172174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/aj%20freund_1556227179141.jpg_7172174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Psychological evaluation sought for father of AJ Freund</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The court-appointed attorney for the northern Illinois man accused of murdering his 5-year-old son wants a psychological evaluation of his client.</p><p>Henry Sugden filed a motion in McHenry County Circuit Court seeking the exam for Andrew Freund Sr., citing concerns over the man's ability to recall and assist in his defense. 