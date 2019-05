- The Illinois Department of Public Health is now investigating Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the hospital at the center of the Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case.

Advocate Christ Medical Center was the location where Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby was brought by 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa after the 19-year-old mother was brutally murdered and had her infant cut out of her. Figueroa claimed the baby was her own when she arrived at the hospital.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was not contacted by the hospital for more than two weeks after the baby was brought in.

“I have asked to see a copy of their protocols and procedures for mothers who come in who have given birth at home,” said Julie Contreras, a family advocate. “The questions that we asked, which were many, are going to be answered in our next meeting.”

The development comes one day after the Ochoa-Lopez family met with hospital staff, asking about the baby's medical care and questioned what happened in this case.

"At what point did the hospital become concerned that this was not the parents?” said Frank Avila, a family advocate.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Visitation will be Thursday and Friday at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, while the funeral will be held on Saturday at the same location.

