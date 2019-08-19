< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story424524873" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424524873" data-article-version="1.0">Illinois state senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser</h1> 19 2019 09:36PM assassination of Trump" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/illinois-state-senator-condemns-mock-assassination-of-trump-at-fundraiser";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424524873" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)</strong> - A Democratic state senator is apologizing for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump staged at a weekend fundraiser.</p><p>WCIA-TV in Champaign <a href="https://www.wcia.com/capitol-connection/sandoval-apologizes-for-mock-trump-assassination-photo-at-political-fundraiser/" target="_blank"><strong>reports</strong></a> that the incident occurred Friday night at Chicago Sen. <a href="https://twitter.com/SenatorSandoval" target="_blank"><strong>Martin Sandoval</strong></a>'s golf outing in the Chicago suburb of Winfield. A man carrying what looks like a fake assault-style rifle points it at someone wearing a Trump mask. A woman who attended posted the photos to social media. </p><p>Sandoval calls the incident "unacceptable." He says he doesn't "condone violence against the president or anyone else."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A political fundraiser for <a href="https://twitter.com/SenatorSandoval?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SenatorSandoval</a> simulates an assassination attempt against a mock <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a> decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. <a href="https://t.co/MlT9zjB1mn">pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn</a></p>— Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkMaxwellTV/status/1162782536248057856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says "purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong," particularly after recent shootings in Texas and Ohio. </p><p>Tim Schneider is chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. 