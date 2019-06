- At least two men were wounded by gunfire Thursday on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side.

Troopers responded to call of shots fired at 7:35 p.m. at the northbound I-94 feeder ramp to southbound I-57, Illinois State Police said.

At the scene, they found one person with injuries and a rolled-over Nissan, state police said.

A 25-year-old man in the vehicle was taken with a gunshot wound to his thigh to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson said. He was in serious condition.

Another man wounded by gunfire took himself to Metro South Medcial Center in Blue Island, state police said. He had been shot in his shoulder, knee and grazed in the head. His condition was stabilized.

The feeder ramp between expressways was shut down for hours as state police investigated the shooting.

Authorities have not released a narrative of events that led to the shooting and rollover.