A Chicago woman says her gynecologist sexually abused her, and she is not alone.

Her new lawsuit is part of the growing trouble for the doctor and the suburban hospital where he used to work.

“When I thought the exam was over, he decided it wasn't and that's when he assaulted me,” she said.

The woman says that doctor's appointment ruined her life. She is among four women who just filed lawsuits against Doctor Fabio Ortega and his former employer, North Shore University HealthSystem.

They accuse the gynecologist of sexually abusing them under the guise of performing medical exams.

“I trusted that he was there to perform a medical examination. Little did I know he was a monster,” she said.

The lawsuits also accuse the North Shore University HealthSystem of "harboring a sexual predator for years, despite receiving multiple complaints about Ortega.”

“Women have been able to understand that what happened to them wasn't just confusing or they weren't crazy, but they were abused,” said attorney Tamara Holder.

In a statement, North Shore University HealthSystem says, "We take these accusations very seriously. Since this remains an active legal matter, we are unable to comment further. We find any professional misconduct of this nature to be deeply disturbing and not reflective of the high standards of care we stand for and that our patients expect from us."

On top of the mounting lawsuits, Ortega is scheduled to be back in court this month on charges of criminal sexual assault.