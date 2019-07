- A popular Chicago beach music festival was canceled Friday.

"Mamby on the Beach" organizers say two hatchlings of the "Great Lakes Piping Plover" endangered bird species -- and rising Lake Michigan waters -- are forcing them to cancel this year's festival.

Organizers say they tried to find a new location to hold the festival, but could not find one. This year the musical festival was supposed to be held at Montrose Beach.

They will be offering refunds to anyone who bought tickets.