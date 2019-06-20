< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 'Mamby on the Beach' canceled due to endangered birds, Lake Michigan water levels id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419218421" data-article-version="1.0">'Mamby on the Beach' canceled due to endangered birds, Lake Michigan water levels</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-419218421" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='Mamby on the Beach' canceled due to endangered birds, Lake Michigan water levels&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/-mamby-on-the-beach-canceled-due-to-endangered-birds-lake-michigan-water-levels" data-title="'Mamby on the Beach' canceled due to endangered birds, Lake Michigan water levels" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/-mamby-on-the-beach-canceled-due-to-endangered-birds-lake-michigan-water-levels" addthis:title="'Mamby on the Beach' canceled due to endangered birds, Lake Michigan water levels"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419218421.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419218421");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419218421-413928405"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419218421-413928405" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/mamby%20montrose%20beach_1561086615896.jpg_7428919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> Posted Jul 19 2019 05:24PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 05:36PM CDT All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman charged with selling fake designer goods in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman has been charged with selling counterfeit luxury items at a shop in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.</p><p>Roksolana Pulley, 44, is charged with four felony counts of selling counterfeit goods, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.</p><p>Investigators got a tip from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in May that a Buffalo Grove business was selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton items, police said. Two undercover purchases were made over the course of the investigation at Pulley’s shop, Roksolana Inc., 400 W. Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/smollett-attorneys-file-motion-to-reconsider-appointment-of-special-prosecutor" title="Smollett attorneys file motion to reconsider appointment of special prosecutor" data-articleId="419112357" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Attorneys_for_Jussie_Smollett_file_motio_0_7535124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Attorneys_for_Jussie_Smollett_file_motio_0_7535124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Attorneys_for_Jussie_Smollett_file_motio_0_7535124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Attorneys_for_Jussie_Smollett_file_motio_0_7535124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Attorneys_for_Jussie_Smollett_file_motio_0_7535124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Larry Yellen reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Smollett attorneys file motion to reconsider appointment of special prosecutor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Will Hager</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:09AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Attorneys for Jussie Smollett filed a motion Friday asking the court to reconsider the appointment of a special prosecutor to examine the case's handling.</p><p>The Empire actor's attorneys, Tina Glandian and Mark Geragos, described the case against Smollett as a "travesty of justice," arguing that the media and courts have ignored his presumption of innocence.</p><p>In June, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin decided to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against actor Jussie Smollett.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/states-provinces-discuss-cooperation-on-stopping-asian-carp-1" title="States, provinces discuss cooperation on stopping Asian carp" data-articleId="419106660" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY-Asian-carp_1563547368341_7534619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY-Asian-carp_1563547368341_7534619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY-Asian-carp_1563547368341_7534619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY-Asian-carp_1563547368341_7534619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY-Asian-carp_1563547368341_7534619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Seth Love, a fisheries biologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, sorts Asian carp in an inlet of the Illinois River near Starved Rock, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.&nbsp;(E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>States, provinces discuss cooperation on stopping Asian carp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:43AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. states and Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region are looking for ways to cooperate on preventing Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan.</p><p>Representatives of the states and provinces met this week in Chicago to discuss a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposal for installing new technologies at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.</p><p>The facility is considered a choke point where electric barriers, air bubbles and underwater noisemakers could be used to scare away the invasive fish, which have infested the Illinois River.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uk-flagged-tanker-seized-by-irans-revolutionary-guard-in-strait-of-hormuz"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two oil tankers are shown in the distance in the Strait of Hormuz in a file photo. (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)" title="getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes two UK-operated tankers in Strait of Hormuz</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/we-hope-to-get-him-home-soon-trump-says-hes-working-to-free-aap-rocky-from-swedish-detention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1157602546%20THUMB%20ROCKY_1563559317299.jpg_7535203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" title="1157602546_1563559317299-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump says he's working to free A$AP Rocky from Swedish detention after calls from ‘so many people'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-pursue-vehicle-through-west-la"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/19/Capture_1563560069937_7535071_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Capture_1563560069937-407068.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burglary suspects lead police on chase from West L.A. to Sherman Oaks Galleria</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/smollett-attorneys-file-motion-to-reconsider-appointment-of-special-prosecutor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/14/jussie-smollett-court_1552576225127_6891131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jussie-smollett-court_1552576225127.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Smollett attorneys file motion to reconsider appointment of special prosecutor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-charged-with-selling-fake-designer-goods-in-suburban-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Roksolana%20Pulley_1563565446327.jpg_7535451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Roksolana%20Pulley_1563565446327.jpg_7535451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Roksolana%20Pulley_1563565446327.jpg_7535451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Roksolana%20Pulley_1563565446327.jpg_7535451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Roksolana%20Pulley_1563565446327.jpg_7535451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman charged with selling fake designer goods in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/parents-told-they-could-lose-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uk-flagged-tanker-seized-by-irans-revolutionary-guard-in-strait-of-hormuz" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;oil&#x20;tankers&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;distance&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Strait&#x20;of&#x20;Hormuz&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kaveh&#x20;Kazemi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes two UK-operated tankers in Strait of Hormuz</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/we-hope-to-get-him-home-soon-trump-says-hes-working-to-free-aap-rocky-from-swedish-detention" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1157602546%20THUMB%20ROCKY_1563559317299.jpg_7535203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1157602546%20THUMB%20ROCKY_1563559317299.jpg_7535203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1157602546%20THUMB%20ROCKY_1563559317299.jpg_7535203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1157602546%20THUMB%20ROCKY_1563559317299.jpg_7535203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1157602546%20THUMB%20ROCKY_1563559317299.jpg_7535203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;ASAP&#x20;Rocky&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;wearing&#x20;batik&#x20;tshirt&#x20;outside&#x20;Loewe&#x20;during&#x20;Paris&#x20;Fashion&#x20;Week&#x20;-&#x20;Menswear&#x20;Spring&#x2f;Summer&#x20;2020&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christian&#x20;Vierig&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump says he's working to free A$AP Rocky from Swedish detention after calls from ‘so many people'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/ragu-issues-recall-over-possible-plastic-in-products" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Ragu_1563559236615_7535303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Ragu_1563559236615_7535303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Ragu_1563559236615_7535303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Ragu_1563559236615_7535303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Ragu_1563559236615_7535303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ragu issues recall over possible plastic in products</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 