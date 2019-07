- A boat carrying three people overturned in Lake Michigan Thursday, killing a woman and injuring two other people near Belmont Harbor on the North Side.

About 2 a.m., emergency crews responded to calls of a sailboat that crashed into a dock, causing it to capsize near the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man and woman, both 28, were rescued from the water and are in good condition, police said. The third passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition and later died.