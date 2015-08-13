< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A man was killed and three others injured Wednesday in an apartment fire in Park Manor on the South Side.</p><p>About 5:40 a.m., first responders received calls of a two-story apartment on fire in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police. Four people were pulled from the blaze, which was completely subdued about 6:20 a.m.</p><p>One person, a 48-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Three others, one male and two females, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.</p><p>The Chicago Fire Department said two of the people were in critical condition, while the third was in fair-to-serious condition. More Local Stories There was star power on the South Side Wednesday as thousands of students received backpacks full of back-to-school goodies. By Natalie Bomke
Posted Aug 14 2019 08:27PM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 09:52PM CDT
There was star power on the South Side Wednesday as thousands of students received backpacks full of back-to-school goodies.

Academy and Grammy award winner Jennifer Hudson co-hosted the ninth annual "Hatch Day" event with her sister Julia.

It has been almost 11 years since Hudson's nephew Julian was murdered in Chicago. Every day on his birthday, Hudson and her sister, who was Julian's mother, throw a huge party for Chicago kids. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich before turning himself in to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood to begin his 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges Thursday, March 15, 2012. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Illinois seeking to bar Blagojevich from practicing law
Posted Aug 14 2019 09:33PM CDT
Eight years after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted of corruption, the state of Illinois is seeking to bar him from practicing law.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission filed a formal complaint earlier this month citing Blagojevich's conviction on federal corruption charges and requesting a hearing before a disciplinary panel.

The Tribune reports the complaint said the crimes for which Blagojevich was convicted "adversely reflect on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer." So it's very hard. 