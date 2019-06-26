< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414949136" data-article-version="1.0">1 dead, 3 missing after boat sinks in South Branch of Chicago River</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/1-dead-3-missing-after-boat-sinks-in-south-branch-of-chicago-river" addthis:title="1 dead, 3 missing after boat sinks in South Branch of Chicago River"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414949136.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414949136");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414949136_414951202_133950"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414949136_414951202_133950";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414951202","video":"578629","title":"1%20dead%2C%203%20missing%20after%20boat%20sinks%20in%20South%20Branch%20of%20Chicago%20River","caption":"A%20body%20was%20recovered%20several%20miles%20downstream%20Wednesday%20after%20a%20boat%20sunk%20in%20the%20South%20Branch%20of%20the%20Chicago%20River.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2F1_dead__3_missing_after_boat_sinks_in_So_0_7448242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2F1_dead__3_missing_after_boat_sinks_in_South_Bran_578629_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656209308%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZBnccrdeCE-Vb4dab7BdH8FyjiQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2F1-dead-3-missing-after-boat-sinks-in-south-branch-of-chicago-river"}},"createDate":"Jun 26 2019 09:08PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414949136_414951202_133950",video:"578629",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_dead__3_missing_after_boat_sinks_in_So_0_7448242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520body%2520was%2520recovered%2520several%2520miles%2520downstream%2520Wednesday%2520after%2520a%2520boat%2520sunk%2520in%2520the%2520South%2520Branch%2520of%2520the%2520Chicago%2520River.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/26/1_dead__3_missing_after_boat_sinks_in_South_Bran_578629_1800.mp4?Expires=1656209308&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ZBnccrdeCE-Vb4dab7BdH8FyjiQ",eventLabel:"1%20dead%2C%203%20missing%20after%20boat%20sinks%20in%20South%20Branch%20of%20Chicago%20River-414951202",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2F1-dead-3-missing-after-boat-sinks-in-south-branch-of-chicago-river"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414949136"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:08PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414949136-414950846" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414949136" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="7ALa4n">A body was recovered several miles downstream Wednesday after a boat sunk in the South Branch of the Chicago River.</p> <p id="EyTLVM">Chicago police responded Wednesday to a boat crash near Pulaski Road in the Sanitary and Shipping Canal, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.</p> <p id="ONJQBz">The 26-foot recreational craft that was carrying four people crashed sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Joshua Mooi said.</p> <p id="T67uTz">Crews recovered the boat but none of the missing boaters were initially located, Mooi said.</p> <p id="ih1IxK">Later in the day, state police found the body of 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez floating in the river about 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of West 47th street in suburban Forest View, Illinois State Police said.</p> <p id="MaVUUg">Investigators with state police believe Jimenez may have been a casualty of the sunken boat found four miles upstream, state police said.</p> <p id="ZWch5p">Jimenez lived in East Chicago, Indiana, state police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.</p> <p id="F38Lj8">Sgt. Jesse Jackson Wednesday announced Rainbow PUSH is leading an effort to get large amounts of supplies to the border." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rainbow PUSH donates thousands of items to border to help migrant crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anthony Ponce </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Calling the situation "an international disgrace," Rev. Jesse Jackson Wednesday announced Rainbow PUSH is leading an effort to get large amounts of supplies to the border, and also to send a delegation of local pastors and doctors there, to help families in need.</p><p>“As a man lies on his face, dead, and his baby clutched to him, it's too much for the world to take,” said Rev. Jackson.</p><p>Rev. Jackson continued to voice his outrage over the crisis at the border, and the reported unsanitary conditions at detention centers. He and other local leaders called the situation "unsafe" and "un-American." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/report-fbi-raids-chicago-home-of-kevin-quinn-former-aide-speaker-madigan" title="Report: FBI raids Chicago home of Kevin Quinn – a former aide to Speaker Madigan" data-articleId="414950271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report__FBI_raids_Chicago_home_of_Kevin__0_7449064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report__FBI_raids_Chicago_home_of_Kevin__0_7449064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report__FBI_raids_Chicago_home_of_Kevin__0_7449064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report__FBI_raids_Chicago_home_of_Kevin__0_7449064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report__FBI_raids_Chicago_home_of_Kevin__0_7449064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There are reports that federal agents have raided the Far South Side home of a former aide to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: FBI raids Chicago home of Kevin Quinn – a former aide to Speaker Madigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are reports that federal agents in mid-May 2019 raided the Far South Side home of a former aide to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.</p><p>According to the Chicago Tribune, the FBI conducted a search warrant at the home of 43-year-old Kevin Quinn. Besides working for Madigan, Quinn is also the brother of Chicago's 13th ward alderman, Marty Quinn.</p><p>It is not clear what information the federal agents were seeking in the raid, but the Tribune reports that agents had shown interest in computers and electronic equipment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/electric-scooter-rider-fatally-shot-in-chicago-police-say" title="Teen fatally shot while riding bike in Chicago, police say" data-articleId="414928090" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen fatally shot while riding bike in Chicago, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager was shot to death Wednesday while riding a bike in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.</p><p>The 17-year-old boy was riding on a sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Iowa Street when a red Hyundai SUV approached, two people got out and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said.</p><p>The teen was struck multiple times in the head and body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/lake-county-indiana-sheriff-s-department-featured-on-new-fox-show-first-responders-live-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/321_1561604048863_7448931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="321_1561604048863.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lake County, Indiana sheriff's department featured on new FOX show 'First Responders Live'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rainbow-push-donates-thousands-of-items-to-border-to-help-migrant-crisis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/121412_1561602793875_7448906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="121412_1561602793875.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rainbow PUSH donates thousands of items to border to help migrant crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/1-dead-3-missing-after-boat-sinks-in-south-branch-of-chicago-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1_1561601282379.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 dead, 3 missing after boat sinks in South Branch of Chicago River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/report-fbi-raids-chicago-home-of-kevin-quinn-former-aide-speaker-madigan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/16/kevin%20quinn%202_1518833841955.jpg_4977048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kevin quinn 2_1518833841955.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: FBI raids Chicago home of Kevin Quinn – a former aide to Speaker Madigan</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rainbow-push-donates-thousands-of-items-to-border-to-help-migrant-crisis" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/121412_1561602793875_7448906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/121412_1561602793875_7448906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/121412_1561602793875_7448906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/121412_1561602793875_7448906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/121412_1561602793875_7448906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rainbow PUSH donates thousands of items to border to help migrant crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/1-dead-3-missing-after-boat-sinks-in-south-branch-of-chicago-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/1_1561601282379_7448382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 3 missing after boat sinks in South Branch of Chicago River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/report-fbi-raids-chicago-home-of-kevin-quinn-former-aide-speaker-madigan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/16/kevin%20quinn%202_1518833841955.jpg_4977048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/16/kevin%20quinn%202_1518833841955.jpg_4977048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/16/kevin%20quinn%202_1518833841955.jpg_4977048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/16/kevin%20quinn%202_1518833841955.jpg_4977048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/16/kevin%20quinn%202_1518833841955.jpg_4977048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: FBI raids Chicago home of Kevin Quinn – a former aide to Speaker Madigan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/this-is-what-everybody-wants-us-faces-france-in-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-showdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;Round&#x20;Of&#x20;16&#x20;match&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Amandine&#x20;Henry&#x20;of&#x20;France&#x20;running&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;A&#x20;match&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Marc&#x20;Atkins&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘This is what everybody wants': US faces France in Women's World Cup quarterfinals showdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/electric-scooter-rider-fatally-shot-in-chicago-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen fatally shot while riding bike in Chicago, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 