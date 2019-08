- At least one person was killed and two more injured Sunday in a crash on Interstate 94 in north suburban Skokie.

A BMW sedan, a Chevrolet sedan and a Toyota taxi were northbound on I-94 about 1:35 a.m. when the driver of the BMW lost control of his car at Gross Point Road and hit both the Chevrolet and the taxi, Illinois State Police said.

The collision caused the taxi to flip over and 69-year-old Jayson Sun Joo Park was pronounced dead at the scene, State police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy released Monday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, the medical examiner's office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the BMW, a 25-year-old man, and two passengers were taken to area hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, police said. They were expected to survive.

All northbound lanes were closed for about six hours as state police investigated the crash. They have since been reopened.