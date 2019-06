- Lanes are blocked on I-55 in southwest suburban Romeoville as police investigate a fatal crash, police said.

About 1:55 a.m., a vehicle rolled over and hit a trooper's vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Weber Road, Illinois State Police said.

One person was killed, and the trooper suffered minor injuries, state police said. It was unclear how many people were in the car that rolled over.

An investigation is ongoing.