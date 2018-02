SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An 11-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon from the West Side Austin neighborhood has been located.

Lil Jerry Hyles was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was reported missing from the 700 block of North Menard.

He was found “safe and sound” on Thursday and was returned to his family, police said. Further details were not provided.