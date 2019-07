- Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing June 25 from Hollywood Park on the North Side.

Michael Strohli was reported missing from the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago police said. He was last seen leaving school.

Strohli was described as a 6-foot, 140-pound boy with green eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about Strohli's location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.