A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing was last seen in Arcadia Terrace on the North Side.

Oumou Bah was last seen July 9 in the 5700 block of North Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in an alert.

She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.