<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418803028" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418803028" data-article-version="1.0">16-year-old girl missing from Chicago</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418803028" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=16-year-old girl missing from Chicago&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/16-year-old-girl-missing-from-chicago-1" data-title="16-year-old girl missing from Chicago" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/16-year-old-girl-missing-from-chicago-1" addthis:title="16-year-old girl missing from Chicago"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418803028.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418803028");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418803028-418802593"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oumou Bah | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Oumou Bah | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418803028-418802593" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <figcaption>Oumou Bah | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418803028" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="WjrGpu">A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing was last seen in Arcadia Terrace on the North Side.</p> <p id="l4052o">Oumou Bah was last seen July 9 in the 5700 block of North Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in an alert.</p> <p id="z1q1go">She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A young mother is accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in the South Shore neighborhood after returning upset from a night of attempting to prostitute herself, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.</p><p>Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-month-old Mila Anderson-Garcia at their home in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue, according to the Cook County state's attorney's office.</p><p>The morning of July 13, Garcia-Velazquez allegedly ran to her mother's apartment while holding Mila, screaming that she would not wake up and was not breathing, prosecutors said.</p> </div> (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Sterigenics will reopen its west suburban facility after agreeing with the state to install additional equipment to capture cancer-causing gases.</p><p>The company’s Willowbrook facility, which sterilizes medical equipment, was shut down by the EPA in February after spikes of the cancer-causing gas ethylene oxide were recorded in the surrounding neighborhood.</p><p>A draft agreement with the state requires Sterigenics to install additional emission-capture equipment and to spend $300,000 in community projects designed to benefit the environment, the company said in a statement. The agreement also resolves a lawsuit filed by the state against Sterigenics, with no finding of fault and no imposition of fines.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/intense-heat-could-harm-roads-illinois-officials-warn-1" title="Intense heat could harm roads, Illinois officials warn" data-articleId="418752160" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Local_6_p_m__weather__July_17__2019_0_7530268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Local_6_p_m__weather__July_17__2019_0_7530268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Local_6_p_m__weather__July_17__2019_0_7530268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Local_6_p_m__weather__July_17__2019_0_7530268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Local_6_p_m__weather__July_17__2019_0_7530268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Local 6 p.m. weather: July 17, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Intense heat could harm roads, Illinois officials warn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Illinois transportation officials are warning drivers throughout the state to watch for road blowouts during the intense heat.</p><p>Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says the "potential for pavement failures will increase" this week as the heat index likely tops 100. High temperatures can cause roads to expand and blow out.</p><p>State crews will be monitoring the conditions and can make repairs as quickly as possible. In the Chicago area, Metra trains will be reducing their speed by 10 mph. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/16-year-old-girl-missing-from-chicago-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oumou&#x20;Bah&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/21_1563415332176_7530586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oumou&#x20;Bah&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox-put-jimenez-on-il-with-nerve-contusion-in-arm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY-Eloy-Jimenez-_1560943349292_7418589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eloy&#x20;Jimenez&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x20;hits&#x20;the&#x20;game-winning&#x2c;&#x20;two&#x20;run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;9th&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;at&#x20;Wrigley&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White Sox put Jiménez on IL with nerve contusion in arm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bud-light-offers-free-special-edition-beer-to-any-alien-that-makes-it-out-of-area-51" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/budlight_area51beer_071719_1563412536065_7530693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Bud&#x20;Light&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;special-edition&#x20;can&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Bud&#x20;Light&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bud Light offers free beer to any alien ‘that makes it out' of Area 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/sterigenics-to-reopen-suburban-plant-after-agreeing-to-limit-release-of-cancerous-gas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sterigenics to reopen suburban plant after agreeing to limit release of cancerous gas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-9-dies-after-being-electrocuted-by-wire-from-pool-light-that-was-under-repair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_swimmingpoolfile_071719_1563408349171_7530499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;generic&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;outdoor&#x20;swimming&#x20;pool&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 9, dies after being electrocuted by wire from pool light that was under 