16-year-old girl missing from Southwest Side: police

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from the Southwest Side.

Abigail Hernandez, 16, was last seen April 15 in the 2600 block of South Kostner, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

Hernandez was last seen wearing an Army-green jacket, navy-blue jean and black and white Jordan shoes, police said.

She spends time around the 2700 block of South Central Park and Lawndale Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.