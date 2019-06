- Seventeen adults were injured — some of them seriously — Thursday when a car rammed into the back of a public bus in Chatham on the South Side.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. at 77th and State streets, causing “significant damage” to both car and bus, according to Jon Kaplan, spokesman for the Chicago Transit Authority.

Most of the people hurt in the crash were in either fair or good condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said. At least two adults were transported in serious condition. No one transported was under 18 years old.

The fire department spokesman said that a “small car” had crashed into the rear corner of the CTA bus.

It was unclear if other people were in the car that crashed into the bus.

Paramedics took the injured to several hospitals, including Holy Cross, St. Bernard and Stroger.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details about the crash.

Earlier Thursday, seven people were hurt when a Green Line train derailed near 46th Street.

The head car’s wheels slipped off the tracks, but was not in danger of falling, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.