<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408453396" data-article-version="1.0">18-year-old shot near 31st Street Beach in Chicago</h1>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:21PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-408453396"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:48PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p>  data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408453396-408457441" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408453396" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32)</strong> - A teenager was shot in the parking lot at 31st Street Beach on Wednesday.</p> <p>The 18-year-old victim was hit in the leg and foot. More Local Stories

Virtual training for Chicago police puts officers in shoes of people with special needs data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Virtual_training_for_Chicago_police_puts_0_7303528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Virtual_training_for_Chicago_police_puts_0_7303528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Virtual_training_for_Chicago_police_puts_0_7303528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Virtual_training_for_Chicago_police_puts_0_7303528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Virtual_training_for_Chicago_police_puts_0_7303528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police have a brand new training tool that shows them how to deal with people with special needs or mental illness, by putting the officers in their shoes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small Virtual training for Chicago police puts officers in shoes of people with special needs
By Sally Schulze
Posted May 22 2019 05:39PM CDT
Updated May 22 2019 06:16PM CDT
Chicago police have a brand new training tool that shows them how to deal with people with special needs or mental illness, by putting the officers in their shoes. They can see and hear what it’s like for someone suffering from autism or schizophrenia.</p><p>They also can make choices on how police should respond. This VR training is a pilot program for Chicago police. Animal shelter needs foster families after dozens of dogs rescued from flooding
Posted May 22 2019 05:35PM CDT
Updated May 22 2019 06:00PM CDT
A suburban animal shelter is receiving dozens of homeless dogs and puppies on Wednesday. The animals had to be moved after their shelters started filling with water.</p><p>Animal House Shelter says it is looking for foster families and donations to take care of the dogs while finding them their new homes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/school-board-resigns-mayor-lightfoot-to-appoint-new-members-next-month" title="School board resigns, Mayor Lightfoot to appoint new members next month" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_board_resigns__Mayor_Lightfoot_to_0_7303501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_board_resigns__Mayor_Lightfoot_to_0_7303501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_board_resigns__Mayor_Lightfoot_to_0_7303501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_board_resigns__Mayor_Lightfoot_to_0_7303501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_board_resigns__Mayor_Lightfoot_to_0_7303501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will appoint an entirely new Chicago school board next month. School board resigns, Mayor Lightfoot to appoint new members next month
By Mike Flannery
Posted May 22 2019 05:13PM CDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:44PM CDT
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will appoint an entirely new Chicago school board next month. She asked all seven current members to resign and they did Wednesday afternoon. And, as I said, my first priority is placing emphasis on people who have children in the system or have themselves been part the cps system: administrators, teachers or principals,” Lightfoot said.</p><p>While the mayor will name all seven new members, she has endorsed the concept of having Chicago voters elect a school board, perhaps by next year. Featured Videos

'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says

Virtual training for Chicago police puts officers in shoes of people with special needs

Animal shelter needs foster families after dozens of dogs rescued from flooding

School board resigns, Mayor Lightfoot to appoint new members next month (Photo Credit: CIA)" title="THUMB ciaufos1crop_1558566765388.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/virtual-training-for-chicago-police-puts-officers-in-shoes-of-people-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/3232321_1558566922119_7303173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police VR"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Virtual training for Chicago police puts officers in shoes of people with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/animal-shelter-needs-foster-families-after-dozens-of-dogs-rescued-from-flooding"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/dogs_1558565971211_7303486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dogs_1558565971211.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Animal shelter needs foster families after dozens of dogs rescued from flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/school-board-resigns-mayor-lightfoot-to-appoint-new-members-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/11_1558565067013_7303482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lightfoot 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>School board resigns, Mayor Lightfoot to appoint new members next month</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/local', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/local', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/local', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/local', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/local', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408453396'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span Most Recent

Virtual training for Chicago police puts officers in shoes of people with special needs

Animal shelter needs foster families after dozens of dogs rescued from flooding

School board resigns, Mayor Lightfoot to appoint new members next month

18-year-old shot near 31st Street Beach in Chicago

2019 Fleet Week New York 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/3232321_1558566922119_7303173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/3232321_1558566922119_7303173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/3232321_1558566922119_7303173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Virtual training for Chicago police puts officers in shoes of people with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/animal-shelter-needs-foster-families-after-dozens-of-dogs-rescued-from-flooding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/dogs_1558565971211_7303486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/dogs_1558565971211_7303486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/dogs_1558565971211_7303486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/dogs_1558565971211_7303486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/dogs_1558565971211_7303486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Animal shelter needs foster families after dozens of dogs rescued from flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/school-board-resigns-mayor-lightfoot-to-appoint-new-members-next-month" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/11_1558565067013_7303482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/11_1558565067013_7303482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/11_1558565067013_7303482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/11_1558565067013_7303482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/11_1558565067013_7303482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School board resigns, Mayor Lightfoot to appoint new members next month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/18-year-old-shot-near-31st-street-beach-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/14_1558565279120_7303483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>18-year-old shot near 31st Street Beach in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 