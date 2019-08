Two people are in custody after they crashed a stolen vehicle into a police squad car Friday in South Chicago.

About 11 p.m., officers were in a marked squad car westbound in the 8100 block of South Jefferey Boulevard when a male driving a stolen Audi eastbound swerved into oncoming traffic and struck them, Chicago police said.

Two male officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Several weapons were recovered from the stolen vehicle, police said. Charges are pending for the two males in custody.