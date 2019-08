Two brothers are wanted by police for a fatal shooting Tuesday in west suburban Elgin.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Isaiah Butler, 23, and Xavier Butler, 25, according to Elgin police, who said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Butlers were allegedly part of an argument that turned physical in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive, police said.

Joshua Bey, 24, was shot multiple and later died at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, according to police and Kane County coroner's office.

"We want to thank our community members for coming forward with information that led to the identification of Isaiah Butler and Xavier Butler," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a statement. "We continue to seek help from the public so we may bring closure to the family of the victim."

Isaiah Butler's last know to live in the Elgin and Schaumburg area, police said. Xavier Butler's last known address was in the South Elgin area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call an anonymous tip line at 847-695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text.