- Two police officers were hurt in a crash Wednesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the officers were in a marked squad car with their lights and sirens activated in the 11500 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A westbound Ford Explorer struck their car on the driver's side and flipped it over on its side.

Two officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical center with non-life threatening injuries, fire said.

The people in the Ford refused medical treatment and "appear in good shape," police and fire officials said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving with no insurance and passing a vehicle on the right shoulder, police said.

Chicago police's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.