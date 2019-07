- Four people, including two police officers, were hospitalized Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

About 10:56 p.m., an unmarked squad SUV was trying to make a left turn in the 4000 block of West Belmont Avenue when the female driver of a Cadillac sedan eastbound on Belmont failed to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

The Cadillac struck a Jeep which then careened into the squad car, police said. Two officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Cadillac and her female passenger were taken in good condition to Community First Medical Center, police said. The driver was issued a citation.

No other injuries were reported.