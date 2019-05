LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Two firefighters were sent to the hospital after battling a fire that destroyed a garage and car Wednesday in west suburban La Grange Park.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Newberry Avenue for reports of a blaze, according to the La Grange Park Fire Department. A “two car” sized detached garage was on fire along with a car in the driveway at the scene.

The flames were contained about 15 minutes later but it took another couple of hours before crews extinguished them completely, the fire department said. The car and garage were “a total loss,” and the side of a nearby home was damaged.

Residents weren’t injured, but two firefighters “became ill” during the incident and were taken to La Grange Memorial Hospital, the fire department said. They were released overnight.

Damages were estimated at about $26,000, and the fire is under investigation.