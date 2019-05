- Two people were seriously injured Thursday after hazardous chemicals leaked out at a community pool in north suburban Lincolnshire.

Authorities believe that a carbon monoxide or chlorine leak is responsible for causing the pair to pass out at the pool at 445 Village Green South, Lincolnshire police said in a statement. The situation was treated as a hazardous materials incident.

A male and female person were found unresponsive about 2:20 p.m., police said. They were taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police believe the leak may have been caused by a recent pool repair, police said.

Residents at the apartment complex were advised to stay indoors with their windows shut and ventilation turned off, police said. Several first responders were being evaluated for exposure to the chemical.