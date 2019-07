- A woman was arrested after a crash that left two other drivers injured Monday in Wicker Park.

The 49-year-old woman was driving north about 3:46 a.m. when she stopped in the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told investigators she was yelling in her car when she turned around and sped south on Ashland, police said. Her vehicle then hit two other vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light.

The two other drivers were taken to Stroger Hospital, according to police. A 55-year-old man was listed in critical condition, while a 60-year-old man was stabilized.

The woman refused medical treatment and was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.