- Six people were injured — one seriously — in a crash Monday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Paramedics responded about 2 p.m. to the intersection of 75th Street and South Shore Drive for a call of multiple people hurt in a traffic crash, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

One adult was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center in serious condition, Merritt said.

Two other adults were transported in fair-to-serious condition to Trinity Hospital, along with two children who were in good condition, Merritt said.

The crash involved three vehicles, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.