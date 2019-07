- Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash Saturday on I-55.

About 4:20 a.m., a red Nissan traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes collided head-on with a taxi in the middle lane of I-55 near Kedzie Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the Nissan and the driver of the taxi were killed, state police said.

Two passengers in the taxi were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, state police said. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Southbound lanes were closed at Kedzie Avenue until 8:43 a.m., state police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.