Two people were killed and at least three others injured in a crash Saturday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.

A semitrailer, a Chevrolet Impala and a Jeep SUV were involved in a crash about 2:23 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 at Sibley Boulevard, Illinois State Police said. The semitrailer veered off the roadway and crashed into the concrete bridge support at Sibley Boulevard, where it went up in flames.

Both the driver and passenger of the semitrailer were pronounced dead on the scene, state police said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

The drivers of the Impala and the Jeep, a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old man, respectively, were both taken to an area hospital for treatment, state police said. A passenger in the Jeep was also transported.

None of those injuries were believed to be life threatening, state police said.

Traffic on the southbound lanes remains closed at Sibley as authorities investigate the crash, state police said.