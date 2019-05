- A man and woman crossing the street Friday were struck and critically injured by a driver in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The driver was attempting to overtake two vehicles on the right side of the street in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard when they struck the pedestrians, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a broken leg, as well as injuries to her head and face, police said.

A man, 30, also had injuries to his head and face, police said. Paramedics were called at 6:06 p.m. and took them to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The driver was given two tickets for striking a pedestrian in the roadway, a one ticket for overtaking a vehicle on the right, police said.

Chicago police are investigating.