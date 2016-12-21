94-year-old woman critically injured in Gresham fire [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Firefighters battle a house fire early Wednesday in the 7600 block of South Union. | NVP News Local 94-year-old woman critically injured in Gresham fire A 94-year-old woman was critically injured in a fire early Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

- A 94-year-old woman was critically injured in a fire early Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 1:30 a.m. at the two-and-a-half-story apartment building in the 7600 block of South Union, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez.

The woman was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Hernandez said. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information on the fire was not immediately available.