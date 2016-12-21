Crash shuts down 3 lanes of northbound Tri-State Tollway

- Three lanes of the northbound Tri-State Tollway were closed Wednesday morning after a crash in west suburban Oak Brook left at least one person injured.

The crash happened at 5:31 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-294 near 31st Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. Injuries were reported, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt.

The three left lanes remained blocked as of 6:20 a.m., police said. Further details were not immediately available.