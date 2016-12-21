Free rides on CTA trains and buses for New Year's partygoers

- Once again, the CTA will offer free rides on all trains and buses for New Year’s revelers.

Between 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, all rides will be free on CTA buses and trains, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

“We wish everyone a very happy new year and encourage revelers to leave their keys at home and let the CTA be their designated driver,” CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. said in a statement.

In addition to free rides, there will be extended hours and increased frequency of service on several bus and rail routes.

The free-ride program is sponsored by Miller Lite, which covers the cost of all rides, plus the operating costs to run CTA service during the free period.

Last New Year’s Eve, the CTA provided more than 113,000 rides between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the transit agency.