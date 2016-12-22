Chicago woman, 33, missing from Marquette Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a 33-year-old woman who went missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Joanna Wright’s family last saw her Sunday in the 6400 block of South Washentaw, according to a missing person report from Chicago Police.

Wright is described as black, 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.