SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An 84-year-old woman died Thursday after being hit by a truck in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago Police said.

The woman was walking in the 2800 block of South Drake when she was hit by a Nissan truck turning south onto Drake from 28th Street, police said.

The woman was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver is in custody and charges are pending.