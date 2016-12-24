3 children dead, mother injured in Gary apartment fire

GARY, Ind. (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Homicide detectives are investigating after three young children were found dead in an apartment fire late Friday in Gary, Indiana.

Crews responded at 11:26 p.m. to the blaze at a unit of the Oak Knoll Renaissance apartment complex in the 4400 block of West 23rd Court, according to the Gary Fire Department.

A woman jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames and heavy smoke, fire officials said.

Once the fire was brought under control nearly an hour later, firefighters found two of her children dead in separate beds on the second floor, and a third child on a staircase, fire officials said.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified a girl and boy as 4-year-old Alaya Pickens and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell. They lived in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary. Authorities have not released the name of the third child, a 2-year-old girl who lived in the block where the fire occurred.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit is among the agencies investigating the fire, according to the coroner’s office. The cause is under investigation.