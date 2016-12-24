DCFS investigating death of 7-day-old Woodlawn boy

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 7-day-old boy Wednesday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Cottage Grove shortly before 7:45 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive infant, according to Chicago Police.

The boy, who lived in that block, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:47 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s mother and her boyfriend for one allegation of neglect each, a department spokeswoman said. The investigation is pending, and the department has not had any prior contact with the family.

Police said the incident is currently being handled as a non-criminal death investigation.