Cubs fans celebrate Christmas at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The holidays are a time for tradition, and one of the traditions in Chicago has been sitting around a Christmas dinner and wondering whether next year would finally be the Cubs’ year.

Now there’s a new tradition in Chicago, coming to Wrigley Field on Christmas Day to celebrate the 2016 World Series champions.

Among fans outside Wrigley Field on Christmas Day, the feeling was pretty universal. The Cubs World Series win was an early, but wonderful, Christmas present.

Pat Montgomery and family came in from Elmhurst, showing off their new Christmas presents. They wore jerseys, with the name and number of Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery, who got the big save in Game 7 of the World Series.

Lots of fans were taking pictures for next year’s holiday card. The question is, if you use today's pictures for next year's Christmas card, then what are you going to do with the photographs from next year’s Cubs World Series championship?