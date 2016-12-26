More than 50 flights canceled at O'Hare and Midway

- More than 50 flights were canceled Monday morning at Chicago’s airports.

As of 8:30 a.m., 31 flights had been canceled at Midway and 23 had been canceled at O’Hare, according to the city’s Department of Aviation.

Delays at both airports were averaging less than 15 minutes.

Fog and rain that had covered the area Monday morning was expected to dissipate, and the day was expected to become very sunny and windy with a high of 59 degrees by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.