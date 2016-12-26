56-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Lyons

LYONS (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 56-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle last week in west suburban Lyons.

John Ramirez was struck by a westbound vehicle after he walked onto Pershing Road from between parked vehicles near Powell Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lyons police.

Ramirez, of Lyons, was killed, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

No charges have been filed against the driver, according to police.

Cook County sheriff’s police are assisting Lyons police with the investigation.