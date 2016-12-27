Death of man found in burning vehicle in Homewood ruled suicide

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The death of a man found in a burning vehicle Monday in a park in south suburban Homewood has been ruled a suicide.

Hunter S. Craig, 18, was found dead in a burning vehicle about 2:15 p.m. in Patriots Park in the 1300 block of West 187th Street, according to Homewood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. When crews arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the blaze was extinguished, authorities discovered “what appeared to be a human body in the vehicle,” police said.

The body was identified as that of Craig, of the 2100 block of Vardon Lane in Flossmoor, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday found that he died of smoke inhalation and burns, and his death was ruled a suicide, authorities said.