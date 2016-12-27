Cops: Man used bystander as human shield before officers shot him Local Cops: Man used bystander as human shield before officers shot him A bank robbery suspect held an elderly man at knifepoint and used him as a human shield before police officers shot him Tuesday afternoon in west suburban North Riverside, police allege.

Officers were called at 12:28 p.m. to an attempted bank robbery at the TCF Bank branch inside a Jewel-Osco store at 7201 W. 24th Street, according to a statement from North Riverside police.

When they spotted the suspect walking along the strip mall and ordered him to the ground, he “removed an object from his pocket and pointed it directly at them,” police said.

The 41-year-old Chicago man then ran inside a Burlington Coat Factory store and pointed the “object” at officers several times as they chased him, police said.

“As officers closed in on the suspect, he grabbed an elderly man and held him at knifepoint in an attempt to use him as a human shield,” police said.

The bystander struggled and was able to pull away far enough for multiple officers to open fire, police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to police, who did not release his condition or say where on the body he was shot. No one else was hurt.

Illinois State Police are investigating the use of force.