Illinois driving laws beginning in 2017

- A handful of new Illinois driving laws will go into effect at the start of the new year.

Scott’s Law, also referred to as the “move over” law, requires drivers to slow down or change lanes when driving by a stopped emergency vehicle. Beginning in 2017, the law will also include any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Speeding through a work or school zone could warrant jail time, police said. Speeding between 26 mph and 35 mph over the posted limit is a Class B misdemeanor and driving more than 35 mph is now considered a Class A misdemeanor.

Those who have been convicted of driving without insurance could have their vehicle impounded if they are stopped by police within 12 months of the first citation, according to police.

“The new year usually brings new resolutions and goals,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz in a statement. “In 2017 the ISP resolves to continue to work towards strengthening safe driving habits for motorists on Illinois roadways.”

For a complete list of laws that will be enacted in 2017, visit the Illinois General Assembly website.