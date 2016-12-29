Troubled suburban bar decides to close

Will's Sports Bar in Burnham has received 800 complaints in six years, and after problems including fights and shootings, some are wondering why it remained open this long.
By: Dane Placko

Posted:Dec 29 2016 08:51PM CST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 09:52PM CST

FOX 32 NEWS - Will's Sports Bar in Burnham has received 800 complaints in six years, and after problems including fights and shootings, some are wondering why it remained open this long.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories