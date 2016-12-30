CPD, CFD will be out in force this weekend for New Year's celebrations Local CPD, CFD will be out in force this weekend for New Year's celebrations As Chicagoans plan to ring in the New Year at celebrations across the city, police are setting their security plans.

Officials on Friday said you can expect to see a large contingency of uniformed police at larger events.

"You're going to see a large contingency of uniformed police presence as well as Chicago Fire Department presence. What you won't see are a lot of the undercover assets that are around both of those venues,” said OEMC Director Rich Guidice.

From the rising star along the river to the plethora of events taking place at Navy Pier, people from all over the area and the country will come in to ring in the New Year.

With that comes an abundance of caution as people descend upon the city.

"We have no threats for the city of Chicago, but certainly we have put measures in place based on what's going on around the world. So, we have what you'll see around Chitown Rising, you're going to see jersey wall, you're going to see salt trucks but that's not uncommon, we've been doing that all year round,” Guidice said.

For those planning on staying closer to home, stores like Binny's are bustling with shoppers looking for a certain beverage.

"Champagne. That's what everybody wants and looking for that,” said Kristen Lellis, Wine Education and Events Coordinator for Binny’s.

No matter your price range, there's something for everyone to enjoy on the last day of 2016.

Most are looking forward to bidding the year farewell.

"I think we're all looking forward to 2016 coming to a close. It's been a tough year,” said Binny’s customer Matt Kelley.

Experts at Binny's say a special Chicago Cubs champagne bottle seems to be cheering people up.

"People are really excited to remember that really good things happened this year and the Cubs winning the World Series is one of them,” Lellis said.