New Year's resolutions can make us focus on our shortcomings (But don't lose hope)

FOX 32 NEWS - Saturday is New Year’s Eve. It’s supposed to be a night of partying and celebration. But for many people, New Year’s Eve never lives up to the hype and those resolutions never happen.

But don't lose hope.

‘Auld Lang Syne’ is the official song that traditionally rings in the New Year, but it can also bring with it feelings of sadness.

Doctors say for many people, New Year’s celebrations are a time for reflection: good or bad.

"People think about where they have gone in life and what they've done. It's a melancholy feeling, there's mixed feelings,” said Dr. Michael Ziffra of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Those mixed feelings can come as a result of a sense of loss, regret or putting too much pressure on ourselves with those New Year’s resolutions.

Experts say resolutions can sometimes make us focus on our shortcomings.

The top three resolutions are losing weight, getting organized, and spending less money and saving more. but the majority of people who make those resolutions won't be able to keep them.

Psychiatrist Dr. Mark Ziffra says not to worry. You can increase your odds for the next year by developing a realistic plan.

"So do something that is modest at the beginning and then build upon the small successes, and if you can set a modest goal for yourself that's pretty achievable, you will feel good about yourself and you'll want to build upon it,” Dr. Ziffra said.

Other tips: If you tend to suffer mild to moderate depression, stay away from the alcohol. It could only make you feel worse. Try to stay positive. Write down a list of at least five good things that have happened to you this year.

Appreciate the present, meaning, think about the good people in your life who care for you.

And finally, if you're sitting home on New Year’s Eve and in bed before midnight, know you are not alone. An estimated 22 percent of Americans will be fast asleep before the clock strikes midnight.

Dr. Ziffra adds that New Year’s Eve is a time to think of healthy behaviors and about what healthy changes you want to make in every aspect of your life.