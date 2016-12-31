CPD officers credited with saving man's life on West Side

- Three Chicago Police officers are being credited with saving the life of a man who suffered an apparent heart attack Thursday afternoon on a West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood street.

Ofcs. Jason Cloherty, Cyrus Martinez and Tom Sikorski were driving back to the 25th District station about 12:45 p.m. when they came across a group of people standing around a man in his 50s unresponsive on the ground in the 3800 block of West North Avenue, police said.

The tactical officers began performing CPR on the man, who showed life signs by the time paramedics arrived, police said.

“Due to the quick actions and dedication of the officers, the male was revived,” according to a CPD statement.

The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.