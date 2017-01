Chicago police are hoping you can help them locate a missing elderly woman.

Tempie Robinson, 71, was last seen near 46th and South Indiana in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Robinson suffers from dementia and is not believed to be carrying any ID.

She is 5'3" tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen her, call the Chicago Police special victims unit at 312-747-8385.