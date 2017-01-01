Speeding in a school zone can now land you in jail

Illinois drivers need to be aware that there are new laws targeting people who speed and drive without insurance.

Speeding in Illinois can now cost you a lot more than just a fine, especially in work or school zones.



Excessive speeds in either situation are now being enforced as Class A and Class B misdemeanors and could send you to jail depending on how fast you're going.



And if you've gotten a citation for driving without auto insurance and you still don't have it, police can impound your vehicle the next time you're pulled over.

Another new Illinois law is called "Scott's Law," which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes whenever approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with its hazard lights on.