First baby of 2017 is named 'Wrigley Rose' in honor of Cubs

ELK GROVE VILLAGE (FOX 32 News) The first baby born in Cook County in 2017 can thank the Chicago Cubs for her name.



Wrigley Rose was born to Aaron and Ellen Dalbey of Roselle. She came into the world at 12:12 a.m. at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.



The Dalbeys are lifelong Cubs fans. Ellen Dalbey had suggested "Wrigley" as a boy's name, which Aaron said he wasn't too keen on.



"The next day, she threw it out there for a girl." Aaron Dalbey said. "She wanted 'Wrigley Rose,' because Rose comes from her aunt. So, 'Wrigley Rose' went together and fit perfectly both being as big of Cubs fans as we are."