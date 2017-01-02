Fire officials: Woman killed in Loop crash

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday in the Loop, fire officials said.

About 12:05 a.m., she was driving a Nissan Pathfinder the wrong way in the 100 block of South Wells when the SUV struck a beam supporting an overhead CTA platform, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, thought to be 25-years-old, was pinned in the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The police Major Accidents Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.

