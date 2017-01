CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A woman died after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 50-year-old woman was struck by a mid-size white sedan about 6:15 a.m. while she was in a crosswalk in the 5300 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The car was last seen fleeing east on Chicago from Lorel, police said.